Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.58 (-26.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.38B (-8.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, RSG has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 2 downward.