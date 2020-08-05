American Electric Power Q2 2020 Earnings Preview
Aug. 05, 2020
American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP)
- American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.05 (+5.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.95B (+9.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AEP has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.
