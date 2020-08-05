Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.45 (-13.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.07B (-2.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, PRSP has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.