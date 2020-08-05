Cedar Fair (FUN -0.0% ) trades higher after providing a strategic update alongside Q2 earnings.

Based on the recently updated park operating calendars and the slate of parks that are currently open, the theme park operator estimates that its average cash burn rate through the end of 2020 will be $30M to $40M per month.

"We remain focused on managing our cash burn rate and on maximizing liquidity even as we have brought parks back online," notes CEO Richard Zimmerman.

Here is how the balance sheet compares to a year ago.

Previously: Cedar Fair EPS misses by $0.23, misses on revenue (Aug. 5)