Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.55 (-20.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.31B (-4.4% Y/Y).

Analysts expect Adj. EBITDA of $390.0M.

Over the last 2 years, WCN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 2 downward.