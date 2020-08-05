3M (MMM +2.4% ), 3M Innovative Properties, and Mitsubishi Paper Mills signed a patent license agreement for the use of the former's metal mesh technology.

As part of the agreement, MPM, a provider of metal mesh touch solutions, has taken a royalty-bearing patent license from 3M.

Separately, 3M Innovative Properties also signed a patent license agreement for use of metal mesh technology with Cinotop Electronics.

"We will continue to expand our licensing initiative to enable authorized use of our patented technology by more customers as we defend our intellectual property rights against unauthorized use," VP, 3M Display Materials and Systems Division Makoto Ishii commented.

