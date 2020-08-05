National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, August 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.51 (-28.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $369.49M (+3.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, NFG has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.