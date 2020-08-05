Rocket Companies trimming IPO size - Bloomberg
Aug. 05, 2020 2:23 PM ETIMH, PFSI, FBC, PNC, WFCBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor16 Comments
- The operator of Quicken Loans and Rocket Mortgage is cutting the size of its IPO, which may indicate the hot new-issues market is feeling some fatigue.
- Rocket Companies now looks to raise $2B with its IPO from a much as $3.3B, cutting its expected range to $18 to $20 per share with a reduced number of shares, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter. It was initially looking to sell 150M shares at $20 to $22 a share.
- Investors pushed back on the valuation, looking for a level more in line with consumer finance than tech. The deal is still expected to price Wednesday.
