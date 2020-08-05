EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.07 (-105.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.3B (-51.1% Y/Y).

Analysts estimate production at 608.6 Mboe/day.

Over the last 2 years, EOG has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.

