Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is C$0.50 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is C$1.70B (-6.1% Y/Y).

Adjusted EBITDA estimate of C$769.4M.

Over the last 1 year, PBA has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.