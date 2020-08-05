Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) has turned down 3.5% , giving up yesterday's gains and a premarket advance, after its Q2 earnings topped consensus and the company announced it would resume buybacks.

Revenues fell 12% but edged consensus, as international sales (a company strength) took a hit across the board, and ad revenues dropped worldwide.

Adjusted OIBDA also fell 12%, to $1.127B.

Free cash flow jumped 47.5%, rising to $879M from $596M. Cash from operations increased to $991M from $674M.

Total share of viewing across the international portfolio rose 4% (with strength in India, UK and Italy), the company notes, and the U.S. portfolio took some prime-time share.

At U.S. networks, advertising revenue fell 14% to $997M, while distribution revenues rose 7% to $739M (goosed mainly by increases in contractual affiliate rates and some nonrecurring items). Subscribers to fully distributed networks were down 5% Y/Y.

Internationally, ad revenue fell 41% to $276M, and distribution revenue also declined 6%, to $486M.

As for buybacks, the company expects to resume them on the open market once a blackout period ends on Aug. 6. It has $1.8B remaining on a $2B authorization. CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels said on the earnings call that "a sensible construct to consider as you think about the cadence of our activity would center around us allocating roughly 50% of our free cash flow to share repurchases for the time being."

Press release

Earnings call transcript