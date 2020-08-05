Genesis Energy (GEL -11.7% ) slides to a three-month low after after reporting a Q2 loss and revenue decline that far exceeded analyst estimates.

Q2 adjusted EBITDA was $130M, and the company forecasts full-year adjusted EBITDA of $570M-$610M.

"We believed Genesis, and most other energy and industrial companies, would be facing generational economic headwinds from the widespread demand destruction resulting from shutting down large portions of the world’s economies to slow the spread of COVID-19," Genesis says. "This turned out in fact to be the case, especially for us in our sodium minerals and sulfur services segment.

Q2 margin at Genesis' sodium minerals and sulfur services segment fell 57% Y/Y, primarily due to lower volumes and pricing in its alkali business and lower NaHS volumes in the refinery services business.

Q2 margin at the onshore facilities and transportation segment fell 41%, in part due to lower volumes at the company's facilities.