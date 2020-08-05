Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 6th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.01 (+133.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $187M (+10.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, HIMX has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.