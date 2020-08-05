Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B +1.9% ) (BRK.A +1.8% ) continues its Bank of America (BAC +1.7% ) share-buying spree, adding $340M more BofA shares to its portfolio between July 31 and Aug. 4.

In the past three weeks alone, Berkshire has shelled out almost $2.1B for ~85.2M BAC shares, bolstering its stake in the bank to 1.03B shares, or almost 11.9% of BofA's shares outstanding.

Berkshire must see some value in BofA shares after the bank's stock underperformed both the S&P 500 and Berkshire's own shares since the pandemic.

See SA Contributor RB Equity's argument for Berkshire to buy back its own shares.