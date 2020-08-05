First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.28 (+255.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $490.53M (-16.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, FSLR has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward.