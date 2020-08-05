For Q2, Otonomy (OTIC +4.2% ) product sales of $10K vs. $190K in year ago period; EPS of -$0.37 vs. -$0.38.

GAAP operating expenses of $10.6M vs. $11.8M

As of June 30, 2020, cash and equivalents and short-term investments of $41.1M vs. $60.7M as of December 31, 2019.

For its clinical programs, Otonomy announced positive results for OTO-313 in tinnitus, continued to progress enrollment of its ongoing OTIVIDEX Phase 3 trial in Ménière’s disease while strengthening statistical analysis plan; nearly completed enrollment of the OTO-413 trial in hearing loss. Also, selected a product candidate for GJB2 gene therapy program, licensed a novel compound for OTO-6XX hair cell regeneration program with KYORIN Pharmaceutical, and demonstrated preclinical proof-of-concept for otoprotection program.

In order to support this broad and rich pipeline, the company completed an oversubscribed financing In July that extends cash runway; underwritten public offering of 17.3M shares for gross proceeds of ~$69.1M.

For its long-term debt, Otonomy's loan ($15M) term was amended to extend the interest-only repayment period from 2 years to 3 years, followed by 23 months of amortization.

Guidance: GAAP operating expenses: $45-$48M; expects cash and equivalents, short-term investments to be sufficient to fund the company’s operations for at least two years.

Previously: Otonomy EPS beats by $0.02, misses on revenue (Aug 4)