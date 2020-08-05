The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.20 (-78.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $133.03M (-16.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, TTD has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 14 downward.