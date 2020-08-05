AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$4.27 (-2611.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $11.9M (-99.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, AMC has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Adjusted EBITDA estimate of -$310.7M.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward.