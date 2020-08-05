Boeing (BA +4.7% ) has no need to add to liquidity through additional debt offerings to manage the downturn in global aviation, CFO Greg Smith says.

"Priority one" for Boeing would be paying down its debt and getting its balance sheet back in order when the industry recovers, Smith says.

"We haven't lost sight" of future investments including new jet development, Smith also says. "We'll make the right investments at the right time to maintain a competitive advantage."

Separately, S&P revised its outlook on Boeing debt to negative from stable, as the outlook for global air travel and aircraft demand "continues to weaken, which will likely result in lower Boeing earnings and cash flow than we previously expected the next few years, delaying an improvement in credit ratios."

The ratings agency kept its BBB- rating on Boeing, the lowest investment-grade rating.