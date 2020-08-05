Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, August 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.13 (+750.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $770.36M (-20.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, LGF.A has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward.