FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.17 (-23.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $527.51M (-18.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, FLT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 10 downward.