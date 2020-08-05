Astec Industries (ASTE +14.8% ) reported Q2 revenue decline of 13% Y/Y to $265.3M, with Domestic sales -10% and international -25.3%.

Q2 Gross margin declined by 486 bps to 22.5%; and operating margin declined by 590 bps to 4.1%.

Q2 EBITDA was $17.4M (-53.2% Y/Y); adj. EBITDA was $25.3M (+46.9% Y/Y) and margin improved by 350 bps to 9.5%.

Backlog as of June 30, 2020 was $182M (-26.1% Y/Y), driven by lower Materials and Infrastructure Solutions orders.

Company has net cash position of $119.8M with total debt of $1.4M as of June 30, 2020.

Company announced the closure of our Mequon, Wisconsin facility; in-line with global footprint consolidation strategy.

