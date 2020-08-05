Genpact (NYSE:G) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.34 (-30.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $838.03M (-5.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, G has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward.