Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, August 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.03 (-96.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.99B (-14.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, AVT has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.