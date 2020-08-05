T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.15 (-86.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $17.72B (+61.4% Y/Y).

Expected EBITDA of $6.11B vs guidance $6.2-6.5B.

Over the last 2 years, TMUS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 3 downward.