Sempra Energy (SRE +1.9% ) says it is still working with the Mexican government to obtain a 20-year export permit for the first phase of its proposed Energía Costa Azul liquefied natural gas export project in Mexico's Baja California.

The company, which made the statement in its Q2 earnings report, has said it plans to make a final investment decision before the end of 2020 to build the plant.

Sempra also says it expects full commercial operations at phase 1 of its Cameron LNG export facility in Louisiana to start in the coming days, after Train 3 reached "substantial completion" at the end of July.

Sempra reported better than forecast Q2 earnings and a 13.5% Y/Y increase in revenues to $2.53B.