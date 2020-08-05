Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.21 (-520.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $79.61M (-33.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, NDLS has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Operating margin estimate of 12.2%.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.