AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.64 (-16.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $560.78M (+4.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, AMN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.