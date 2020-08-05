The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) CEO Mark Thompson, who intends to leave the company in the next few months to make way for the COO to become CEO, discussed the state of play in media on CNBC, attributing the decline in ad revenues to the "significant impact" of Covid-19, but expressed optimism on the subscription strength at the company.

Because of the changes to the business model, however, advertising now "less than a quarter" of the total economics at the firm. Indeed, in the quarterly financials, the co. broke out subscriptions at $293.2M in revenue, with advertising at $67.3M of the the total $403.8M.

On subscriptions, he noted that in 2012, there were 650K digital, whereas they are at nearly 10x that now. He set out a goal to reach 10M subscriptions by the mid 2020s (vs 6.5M now), and not only finds that milestone "achieveable," but that the co. is ahead of schedule in reaching that goal.

On journalism broadly, he sees threats at the local level which is worrying given the smaller players lack the resources to bring in computer scientists and product developers to generate great digital experiences. He expects many more failures in some of these smaller newspapers to come.

On the sentiment around journalism, there is a "reckoning" coming, and Governments need to think hard about how they handle the industry. The "public needs great journalism" and finding a sustainable model is more important than ever.

On a perceived lack of independent thought at the Times following the departure of opinion writer Bari Weiss, Thompson said she was an opinion writer and "goodness me she's certainly got opinions". Bari Weiss's departure letter went viral and you can see it chronicled here

He made clear the distinction between Opinion and News pages, stressing that the Times always strives to be objective in the News page. He said we are living in a "polarized" time.

On expansion, the CEO noted that the new business model has allowed the co. to invest in the newsroom, with a larger newsroom than it has had in recent years. That investment allows them to expand and cover new markets, like Texas and Ohio which are great for the company and audience.

You can listen the full transcript of his comments from the earnings here.