Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.65 (+12.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $599.2M (+14.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, FTNT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 19 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 13 downward.