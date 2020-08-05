NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, August 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.22 (-48.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $600.05M (-52.0% Y/Y).

Expected Non-GAAP operating margin 35.6%; Billings $593.2M.

Over the last 2 years, NLOK has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward.