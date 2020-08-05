Yelp (NYSE:YELP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.19 (-218.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $152.6M (-38.2% Y/Y).

Expected adjusted EBITDA ($8.2M); adjusted EBITDA margin (5.8%).

Over the last 1 year, YELP has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 9 downward.