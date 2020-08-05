TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.63 ($0.45 Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $47.82M (-88.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, TRIP has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 17 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 16 downward.