T. Rowe Price (TROW +1.9% ) launches its first active ETFs — the Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP), the Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG), the Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI), and the T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRW).

Early last month, the firm received all the approvals it needed to launch the ETFs.

The ETFs are constructed similarly to its flagship investment strategies and use the same portfolio managers as their corresponding mutual funds.

Net expense ratios are 0.57% for TCHP, 0.50% for TDVG, 0.54% for TEQI, and 0.52% for TGRW.

The T. Rowe Price active ETFs use a proprietary portfolio disclosure process that ensures market makers have enough information to quote prices with a high degree of confidence, while protecting the intellectual property of the firm's investment professionals and the interests of its mutual fund shareholders.