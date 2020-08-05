For Q2, Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC -10.5% ) reported revenue of $76.8M within its guidance range of $76-$81M; CareVention HealthCare revenue of $50.5M (+13%), driven by organic PACE product revenue growth partially offset by 16% drop in MedWise HealthCare revenue.

Net loss expanded to $14.3M from $6.5M in year ago period; EPS of $0.66, beats consensus by $1.19, vs. $0.32.

Unrestricted cash at the end of Q2 was $38.8M vs. $42.5M in year ago quarter; no amounts were drawn on $60M line of credit.

While bookings remained relatively flat Y/Y, notable new contractual relationships include a national retail chain, a large supermarket chain and a senior-focused network of primary care centers were made.

Tabula Rasa entered into a multi-year contract renewal with one of its top five PACE clients in terms of membership and revenue.

Overall sales pipeline grew driven by two largest end-markets, 73% higher as of July 1, 2020 compared to January 1, 2020 levels.

Q3 Outlook: Revenue: $74-$78M, the mid-point of which represents 2% Y/Y growth; GAAP net loss: $15.1-$13.3M; non-GAAP adj. EBITDA: $7-$9M.

FY20 Outlook: Revenue: $300-$310M, the mid-point of which represents 7% Y/Y growth; GAAP net loss: $58.5-$53.3M; non-GAAP adj. EBITDA: $27-$33M; free cash flow, excluding capitalized software and capital expenditures, in the range of breakeven to $5M.

For early thoughts on 2021: Read Q2 Earnings Presentation

Previously: Tabula Rasa HealthCare EPS beats by $0.03, misses on revenue (Aug 4)