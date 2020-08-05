Athene Q2 beats; sees net investment earned rate growing
Aug. 05, 2020 3:30 PM ETAthene Holding Ltd. (ATH)ATHBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Athene (NYSE:ATH) surges 7.5% after its Q2 adjusted operating EPS of $2.49 handily beats the $2.03 consensus estimate and jumped from $1.95 in the year-ago quarter.
- The increase from the prior-year quarter was primarily driven by an increase in the fair value of the Apollo Operating Group investment, which was not held in the prior-year quarter.
- Sees forward net investment earned rate to benefit from a combination of normalizing alternative returns, investing of excess portfolio liquidity, and ongoing redeployment of Jackson investments.
- Q2 total net investment earnings of $1.35B increased from $1.04B in the year-ago quarter; earned rate was 4.67% in Q2 2020 vs. 3.29% in Q2 2019.
- "In the quarter, we generated strong normalized profitability in our core spread-based business. As we continue to invest our cash balances and redeploy the inherited Jackson portfolio, our earnings power and our capital base will continue to grow at attractive rates," said Athene CEO Jim Belardi.
- Adjusted book value per common share of $51.15 at June 30, 2020 rose 3% Y/Y.
