Premier Gold Mines ponders US spin-out

Aug. 05, 2020 3:31 PM ETPIRGFBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
  • Premier Gold Mines (OTCPK:PIRGF +2.8%) said it is evaluating asset reorganization options, which potentially include spinning out to its shareholders the company’s US subsidiary that holds its Nevada assets.
  • If the spin-out is completed, it is expected to be a standalone, US-based publicly listed gold company that will include the South Arturo and McCoy-Cove properties.
  • Premier holds a 40% interest in the South Arturo Property in a joint venture with Barrick Gold and Newmont. Premier is in the process of completing an updated technical report for South Arturo.
  • According to the company, McCoy-Cove is one of the highest-grade undeveloped gold deposits in Nevada, and preliminary economic assessment for the project projected a indicated mineral resource of 342,000 ounces at 0.327 ounce/ton of gold and an inferred mineral resources of 1,322,000 ounces.
