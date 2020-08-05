Premier Gold Mines ponders US spin-out
Aug. 05, 2020 3:31 PM ETPIRGFBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- Premier Gold Mines (OTCPK:PIRGF +2.8%) said it is evaluating asset reorganization options, which potentially include spinning out to its shareholders the company’s US subsidiary that holds its Nevada assets.
- If the spin-out is completed, it is expected to be a standalone, US-based publicly listed gold company that will include the South Arturo and McCoy-Cove properties.
- Premier holds a 40% interest in the South Arturo Property in a joint venture with Barrick Gold and Newmont. Premier is in the process of completing an updated technical report for South Arturo.
- According to the company, McCoy-Cove is one of the highest-grade undeveloped gold deposits in Nevada, and preliminary economic assessment for the project projected a indicated mineral resource of 342,000 ounces at 0.327 ounce/ton of gold and an inferred mineral resources of 1,322,000 ounces.