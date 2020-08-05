Amplify Energy Q2 revenue beats estimates
Aug. 05, 2020 3:35 PM ETAmplify Energy Corp. (AMPY)AMPYBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA3 Comments
- FOr Q2, Amplify Energy (AMPY +3.5%) had daily production of 27.7 MBoe/d vs 29.7 MBoe/d during previous quarter.
- Total revenue equaled $35.2M vs $58.1M prior.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $21.3M
- Free cash flow of $11.1M
- Net cash provided by operating activities of $29.9M vs. $13.1M in the previous quarter.
- Reduced recurring cash G&A spending from $8.7M in Q1 2020 to $6.2M in Q2 2020, which was in line with expectations.
- Company revised borrowing base of $285M effective June 12, 2020 with scheduled monthly reductions of $5M until the borrowing base reaches $260M on November 1, 2020.
- As of July 31, 2020, total net debt at $259M under its revolving credit facility with $21M of available liquidity.
- Previously: Amplify Energy EPS of -$1.10 (Aug. 5)