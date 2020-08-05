Valvoline (VVV +5% ) revs higher after J.P. Morgan upgrades shares to Overweight from Neutral with a $26 price target, as analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas says the company is reaching an "inflection point in its growth rate" after a longer period of slower expansion.

The firm expects Valvoline will increase its EBITDA growth at a compounded rate of ~9% over the next two years.

Zekauskas notes the company has invested $70M to produce blended lubricants in China so that it no longer outsources product from toll manufacturers, and he thinks that when the new China operations are fully up and running, they can contribute at least an incremental $7M in annual operating income and perhaps at least $10M in annual EBITDA.

VVV's average Wall Street analyst rating is Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.