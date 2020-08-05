The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index is down 0.6% compared to the tech sector's (NYSEARCA:XLK) 1.5% gain.

Microchip (MCHP -7.8% ) posts the largest loss in the index after softer than expected FQ2 guidance, which sees $1.205-1.31B in revenue (consensus: $1.28B) and $1.30-.1.52 EPS (consensus: $1.41).

Last week, Cirrus reported upside FQ1 results with in-line revenue guidance that beat consensus at the midpoint.

Other top semi decliners include Cirrus Logic (CRUS -3.2% ), ON Semi (ON -1.8% ), and Qorvo (QRVO +1.2% ).

Previously: Microchip Technology declares $0.368 dividend (Aug. 04 2020)

The VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF recovered from the pandemic-related March dip to outperform the tech sector.