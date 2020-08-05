The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission says it expects to make a decision by December on Marathon Petroleum's (MPC -2.7% ) plan to convert the Kenai liquefied natural gas export plant in Alaska into an import terminal.

In April, FERC delayed an earlier plan to issue an environmental assessment by April 24 since it had to wait for the U.S. Department of Transportation to make a decision on the company's plan for a vaporizor.

The Kenai plant, which entered service in , had been, the only big LNG export facility in North America until Cheniere Energy's Sabine Pass export terminal in Louisiana entered service in 2016.

