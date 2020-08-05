Q2 earnings for BorgWarner (BWA +3.9%) shows net sales of $1.43B (-43.9% Y/Y), beating consensus by $190M.
Revenue dipped primarily due to production disruptions owing to the pandemic.
Operating loss of $78M, or 5.5% of net sales.
Net cash provided by operating activities of $64M.
Free cash flow of $10M.
EPS loss of $0.47 remained uncomparable to the previous quarter.
Guidance 2020: Sales $8.0B-8.4B, this implies a year-over-year decrease in organic sales of 16% to 20%.
