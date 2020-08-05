Nasdaq makes it 6 gains in a row; cyclicals help broader market

Stocks kept gains throughout the session as a classical cyclical rally, with money moving to equities and out of bonds.
The S&P closed up 0.6%, the Dow finished up 1.4% (Disney driven) and the Nasdaq gained 0.5%.
It was the sixth-straight up day for the Nasdaq, a streak not seen since May. It ran up 11-straight gains in December 2019.
Cyclicals led the sectors, with Industrials and Financials strong. Materials rose on spot gold +0.8% and spot silver +3%. Techs didn't really get in gear. Energy's rise was more modest later in day as crude pared sharp early gains, +1%. Defensive sectors like Utilities were lower, while Real Estate dipped as the 10-year yield bounced back to 0.54%.
Following the recovery theme, beaten-down retailers were among the strongest performers. The SPDR Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) is up 90% from its lows.
In the Fab 5, Amazon led and Apple eventually shook off a BofA downgrade and ended in the green.
BigCommerce had a dream debut, +200% on its first day of trading.