Looking to raise some cash amid the pandemic pressures, Century Casino (NASDAQ:CNTY) strikes a deal sell the casino operations of Century Casino Calgary to 2267166 Alberta Ltd. for ~$7.5M based on the exchange rate on July 31 plus a three year quarterly earn out as specified in the agreement.

CRA will continue to operate Century Sports (sports bar, bowling and entertainment) and to own the real estate.

The agreement contemplates that CRA will enter into a lease agreement with the buyer for the Calgary premises.

"This transaction immediately strengthens our balance sheet," says Century Casinos Co-CEO sErwin Haitzmann and Peter Hoetzinger.

Source: Press Release