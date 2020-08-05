Energy Transfer (ET +3.8%) spikes near the close after the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals stays the lower court injunction that had ordered the shutdown of the Dakota Access oil pipeline.
The order essentially says it is up to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to decide whether the pipeline must shut after a key permit was vacated in July.
Minority pipeline stakeholder Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP +13.4%) surges higher; other relevant companies finish mixed, including (MPLX -2%), Continental Resources (CLR +6.7%), WPX Energy (WPX +6.3%) and ONEOK (OKE +4.5%).