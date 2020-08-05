Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) says retail units sold rose 25% in FQ1 to 55,098 and revenue was up 13% to $1.118B.

Total gross profit per unit was $2,726 vs. $3,123 a year ago.

No formal guidance was issued, but Carvana points to improving trends.

Outlook: "We are currently seeing more demand for our offering than we’ve ever seen in our history. However, as a result of pausing purchasing operations and reducing production capacity at the onset of the pandemic, as well as ongoing COVID-19 related disruptions more recently, we are inventory-constrained and over the immediate term we expect our sales volumes to largely be dictated by our production capacity. Looking toward Q3, we expect Total GPU to increase relative to Q2, primarily driven by higher retail GPU, and we expect meaningful EBITDA margin improvement."