Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) is hanging around the flat line in choppy postmarket reaction to another earnings beat in Q2, with revenues and accounts each jumping by more than 40%.

Account growth was "exceptional," with the biggest net increase outside of a Q4 holiday period in the company's history.

Revenue growth of 42% was led by Platform revenues that rose 46% to $244.8M. Player revenues grew 35%, to $111.3M.

Gross profit rose a healthy 29% (Platform gross profit up 26% to $138.5M; Player gross profit up 86% to $8.4M). Gross margin fell 443 basis points overall, led by an 886-bp decline in Platform margin.

Meanwhile, operating loss swelled to $42.2M from a year-ago loss of $10.4M, and EBITDA fell to -$3.4M from a prior-year positive $11.1M.

In key operating metrics, active accounts rose 41% to 43M, and streaming hours rose 65%, to 14.6B hours.

Average revenue per user, meanwhile, rose 18%, to $24.92.

The company also reversed a previous announcement, saying Steve Louden would remain chief financial officer. Last December it had said Louden would relocate and bring a successor on board, but "Steve has proven that he is more than capable of performing the CFO role while residing in Seattle," so they're ending the search.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

Shareholder letter