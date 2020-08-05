Welltower (NYSE:WELL) experienced steep occupancy declines and sharp increase in expenses through April and earl May due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, through June and July, WELL saw sequential improvement in seniors housing occupancy trends.

Continues to focus on the strength of its balance sheet.

Q2 normalized FFO per share of 86 cents vs. average analyst estimate of 83 cents and $1.05 a year ago.

WELL rises 0.8% in after-hours trading.

Q2 total revenue of $1.19B vs. consensus of $1.21B and $1.32B a year ago.

Q2 total expenses of $1.18B increased from $1.16B a year earlier.

July Seniors Housing Operating portfolio spot occupancy was 79.4% in July vs. 80.1% in June and 81.0% in May.

Sees Q3 occupancy losses ranging from 125 to 175 basis points as move-out activity continues to exceed move-ins, but to a lesser degree than experienced in Q2.

Collected 98% of rent due in Q2 from operators under triple-net lease agreements and collected 97% of rent due in July.

In the Outpatient Medical segment, WELL either received or approved short-term deferrals for over 99% of rent due in Q2 and ~98% for July.

Completed $949M pro rate Seniors Housing Operating and Outpatient Medical dispositions at blended yield of 5.7% in Q2.

Conference call on Aug. 6 at 9:00 AM ET.

