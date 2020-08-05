Shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) are up 5.79% in AH trading after reporting FQ1 adjusted EBITDA of $15.5M to more than double the consensus mark of $7.3B.

Revenue was up 13% during the quarter and gross margin rose to 67% from 62% a year ago and 61.6% consensus. The margin rate benefited from the shift in sales mix to elfcosmetics.com, price increases implemented last summer, margin accretive innovation, cost savings and favorable movements in foreign exchange rates, all partially offset by the impact of tariffs on goods imported from China.

ELF ended the quarter with a cash position of $54.2M and long-term debt of $122.7M.

Looking forward, ELF expects sales trends and the economy overall to remain challenged for the next several months. Perhaps the highlights of the report is the announcement of a new lifestyle beauty brand developed by e.l.f. with Alicia Keys.

Shares of ELF have been in an uptrend since March.