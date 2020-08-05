While reporting Q2 results that missed estimates on the top and bottom lines, 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) announces reorganizing the business to focus on two verticals: Healthcare and industrial. The company is also considering divesting parts of the business that don't align with the new strategy.

3D expects the restructuring to reduce operating costs by $100M per year starting next year.

The company will cut the workforce by about 20% and take a $25-30M charge in H2.

Q2 revenue was down 29% Y/Y and 17% Q/Q due to the pandemic's impact on demand. Healthcare revenue fell 11% to $50M, and Industrial sales fell 37% to $62.1M.

3D ended the quarter with $63.9M in cash on hand and $21.5M in total debt.

Press release.

DDD shares are down 5.8% AH to $6.65.